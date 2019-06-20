Dodgers' Rich Hill: Headed for IL

Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers plan to place Hill (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, ESPN.com reports.

Hill lasted just one inning in his start Wednesday against the Giants, tossing a perfect 15-pitch frame before departing with what the Dodgers labeled as a left forearm discomfort. An injury of that nature is often more than a day-to-day concern, so it's no surprise that Los Angeles plans to shelve him for at least the next week and a half. Hill is slated to undergo an MRI later Thursday, so more clarity regarding the severity of his forearm strain along with a protected timeline for his return should be known once his test results are available. Julio Urias was already slated to enter the rotation Thursday to build in an extra rest for the Dodgers' other four starters, so he now looks poised to replace Hill for at least a couple turns.