Dodgers' Rich Hill: Hopes to pitch from mound Tuesday
Hill (knee) is planning to throw off a mound Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hill is in a race against time to return to game action before the playoffs, though he suffered a similar knee injury in spring training and was sidelined for multiple weeks. For what it's worth, Hill suggested that he may be able to continue pitching immediately with a brace and a modified delivery, though the Dodgers are certain to quell any such discussion until reviewing the results of his MRI set for Monday.
