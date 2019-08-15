Dodgers' Rich Hill: Hoping to return as starter
Contrary to previous reports, the plan is for Hill (forearm) to return as a starter, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hill played catch from 120 feet Thursday and is scheduled to throw off a mound next week for the first time since landing on the injured list June 20. The veteran southpaw is expected to throw four bullpen sessions before returning to game action; since the minor-league season will likely be over at that time, Hill will likely have to build his pitch count up during subsequent appearances in the majors -- similar to spring training -- with the hope of getting up to speed before the end of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...