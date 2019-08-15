Dodgers' Rich Hill: Hoping to return as starter

Contrary to previous reports, the plan is for Hill (forearm) to return as a starter, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill played catch from 120 feet Thursday and is scheduled to throw off a mound next week for the first time since landing on the injured list June 20. The veteran southpaw is expected to throw four bullpen sessions before returning to game action; since the minor-league season will likely be over at that time, Hill will likely have to build his pitch count up during subsequent appearances in the majors -- similar to spring training -- with the hope of getting up to speed before the end of the season.