Dodgers' Rich Hill: Lands on disabled list

Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with left third digit inflammation.

It's unclear when Hill picked up the injury, which the Dodgers are currently calling left middle finger inflammation, but it could help explain his poor outing against the Diamondbacks over the weekend that saw him concede seven runs through just five innings. The veteran right-hander has dealt with blister issues in each of the previous two seasons, though it's not yet known if his current ailment is related. Hill remains without a timetable for his return at the moment, but he'll be eligible to return from the disabled list April 25 if he proves ready. With the way off days work out, the Dodgers won't need a fifth starter until then, so it's possible he only misses one turn in the rotation if his stay on the shelf is minimal.