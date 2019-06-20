Dodgers' Rich Hill: Lands on IL

Hill (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This was expected after Hill exited Wednesday's game with a left forearm strain. He's expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the strain, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. JT Chargois was summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move.

