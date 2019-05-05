Dodgers' Rich Hill: Lasts just four innings

Hill yielded three runs on seven hits and a walk across four innings in Saturday's win over the Padres. He struck out three batters and allowed two homers while taking the no-decision.

Hill has allowed eight runs across 10 innings in his first two starts this season, though only four have been earned. During Saturday's outing, Manny Machado took him deep for a pair of solo blasts. He'll carry a 3.60 ERA and 9:1 K:BB into next Thursday's tilt against Washington.