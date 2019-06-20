Dodgers' Rich Hill: Leaves with forearm discomfort

Hill exited Wednesday's start against the Giants with left forearm discomfort, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The Dodgers initially announced the injury as left forearm tightness, but it's a concerning development for Hill regardless. The 39-year-old returned to the mound for his second inning of work but was ultimately removed before the start of the frame.

