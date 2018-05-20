Dodgers' Rich Hill: Lengthy absence likely due to blister issue

Hill is expected to miss significant time after his blister ripped open during Saturday's start against the Nationals, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports. "This is as bad as I've seen it," manager Dave Roberts said.

Hill's troublesome history with blisters on his pitching hand resurfaced Saturday as he lasted just two pitches before being pulled. The Dodgers haven't officially place Hill on the disabled list, but Roberts alluded to the veteran needing a rehab assignment before he can get back on a major league mound. With that, look for Hill to be sidelined for some time and for the Dodgers to make the official roster move before Sunday's series finale.