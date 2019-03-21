Dodgers' Rich Hill: Likely to pitch second game

Hill is likely to make his debut in the second game of the season, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Hill will make his debut against the Diamondbacks, following Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is in line to start Opening Day. Hill has pitched well this spring, logging 11 innings and striking out 11. Perhaps most importantly, he has suffered no serious injuries and appears to be healthy heading into the regular season.

