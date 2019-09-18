Play

Dodgers' Rich Hill: Likely to pitch Tuesday

Hill (knee) will face live hitters Friday and hopes to return to game action Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill's MRI results showed no structural damage to his strained left knee, opening the door for the southpaw to continue pitching as long as he is able to tolerate pain. Hill wore a brace and threw a 22-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, so he is clearly determined to do whatever it takes to be ready for the postseason. Should his live session go well Friday, Hill is likely to make a relief appearance against the Padres on Tuesday, though the length of the outing is yet to be determined.

