Dodgers' Rich Hill: Logging solid spring

Hill has a 3.27 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 11 strikeouts against no walks through 11 innings in Cactus League play this spring.

Hill has historically struggled in Spring Training during his career, but he's been solid in the Cactus League this spring and looks to be healthy ahead of the regular season. He had a 3.66 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 132.2 innings last year, and the 39-year-old has emerged as a candidate to start on Opening Day for the Dodgers with staff ace Clayton Kershaw confirmed to be sidelined. As long as he stays healthy and part of the rotation, Hill is a good candidate to act as a ratio stabilizer, although he shouldn't be considered likely to log a workhorse number of innings given his age and injury history.