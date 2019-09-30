Dodgers' Rich Hill: Looks good in abbreviated start

Hill pitched three scoreless innings and let up just one hit while striking out four and walking two in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the Giants on Sunday. Hill did not factor into the decision.

Hill ended the regular season on a high note as the veteran left-hander pitched five scoreless innings and had nine strikeouts over two outings. Hill has decent playoff experience and should line up as the team's fourth starter for their championship run. The 39-year-old finishes the regular season with a 2.45 ERA and a 72:18 K:BB through 58.2 innings this season.