Dodgers' Rich Hill: Looks ready for Tuesday's start

Hill (neck) completed his normal pre-start bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Padres, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill had been planning to throw off the mound Saturday, but with his neck still a little stiff, he elected to wait an extra day. Assuming he escaped Sunday's session without any setbacks, Hill shouldn't face any restrictions while starting Tuesday on his normal rest. Hill tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with a second turn coming in the Dodgers' final game before the All-Star break July 15 against the Angels.