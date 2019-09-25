Dodgers' Rich Hill: Looks sharp in abbreviated start

Hill threw two innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two while giving up no hits as the Dodgers eventually prevailed 6-3.

The Dodgers gave Hill two innings in his first appearance back from the injured list with a knee injury, and he looked sharp in striking out five of the seven batters he faced. Health is always the question mark with Hill, but the 39-year-old has performed when he's been on the field this season, with a 2.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 12 starts.