Dodgers' Rich Hill: Makes early exit Wednesday

Hill was removed from Wednesday's start versus the Giants with an apparent injury, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Hill took the mound for the second inning but was visited by the athletic trainer and exited the game before throwing another pitch. The veteran left-hander had two strikeouts and threw 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes with no velocity issues during a scoreless first inning so it's unclear what injury he's dealing with, though it's worth noting his past blister issues.