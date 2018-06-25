Dodgers' Rich Hill: Mediocre in second start back
Hill gave up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings Sunday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.
He was much less effective in his second start off the DL than he was in his first start earlier this week, when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cubs. This inconsistency coupled with his well-documented fragility is why Hill can be a very frustrating player in fantasy. His next start will come next weekend at home against the Rockies.
