Dodgers' Rich Hill: Mixing in secondary pitches

Hill (forearm) threw some curveballs from flat ground and tossed five from a mound Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday morning, but he was limited to fastballs. After mixing in a few curveballs Monday, he's expected to toss another side session Tuesday. He remains on track for a September return.

More News
Our Latest Stories