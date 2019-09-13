Dodgers' Rich Hill: MRI set for Monday

Hill will undergo an MRI on his left knee Monday in Los Angeles, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill was diagnosed with a left MCL strain after leaving Thursday's start against the Orioles, which was his first outing in nearly three months after dealing with a forearm strain. The MRI should help determine the severity of the injury and provide a timetable for his return, though his status for the rest of the season -- including the playoffs -- is already in jeopardy.