Dodgers' Rich Hill: Nabs win in short outing

Hill (8-5) gave up four runs on four hits while striking out seven over five innings and picking up the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Hill fared well in a tough pitching environment, limiting the Rockies to just two runs through five frames at Coors Field. The veteran southpaw tried going out for the sixth inning, but was lifted after allowing a pair of baserunners, both of which scored and were charged to his ledger after he departed. The 38-year-old has posted a 4.50 ERA over his last four starts, but he has been a FIP enthusiast's dream with 30 strikeouts to just two walks over that span. The Dodgers are currently carrying six starting-caliber arms, so Hill's next start may not come until next Saturday against the Cardinals.