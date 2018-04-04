Dodgers' Rich Hill: Next start date uncertain

Hill's next start date is unknown as the Dodgers' have yet to announce a starter for Friday and Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill's first start of the season came Sunday against the Giants, so his next start would naturally come on Friday. That would require the Dodgers to skip Kenta Maeda, which they might do regardless of whether or not he's needed as bullpen insurance Wednesday. A further complicating factor is the threat of rain which hangs over Friday's game. If Friday's contest is rained out (or if a significant threat of rain causes the team to not want to waste one of their top starters), expect Hill to take the mound Saturday, likely setting him up for a rematch against the Giants' Chris Stratton.