Dodgers' Rich Hill: No structural damage

Hill's MRI on his left knee did not reveal any structural damage and it will be a matter of pain tolerance going forward, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

He threw a bullpen session Tuesday after getting the results of his MRI. Hill is trying to return before the end of the season in an attempt to win a spot on the playoff roster.

