Dodgers' Rich Hill: Not expected back this week

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Hill (finger) will likely miss another start or two beyond his originally scheduled outing Monday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Though he missed two starts last week with a cracked nail on the middle finger of his throwing hand, Hill looked like he would be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list Monday after completing a four-inning simulated game April 24 without any reported complications. However, it was revealed Sunday that Hill developed an infection in the finger that would require treatment through antibiotics and keep him sidelined for a third consecutive turn. It looks like Hill will miss additional time beyond Monday while he waits for the treatment to take full effect, so Ross Stripling will make a spot start for the series opener in Arizona while Walker Buehler is in line to be recalled from High-A Rancho Cucamonga to start in Hill's place during the upcoming weekend series with the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico.