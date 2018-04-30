Dodgers' Rich Hill: Not expected back this week
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Hill (finger) will likely miss another start or two beyond his originally scheduled outing Monday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Though he missed two starts last week with a cracked nail on the middle finger of his throwing hand, Hill looked like he would be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list Monday after completing a four-inning simulated game April 24 without any reported complications. However, it was revealed Sunday that Hill developed an infection in the finger that would require treatment through antibiotics and keep him sidelined for a third consecutive turn. It looks like Hill will miss additional time beyond Monday while he waits for the treatment to take full effect, so Ross Stripling will make a spot start for the series opener in Arizona while Walker Buehler is in line to be recalled from High-A Rancho Cucamonga to start in Hill's place during the upcoming weekend series with the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico.
More News
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Suffers setback, won't start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Expects to start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Simulated game coming Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tosses bullpen session Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Resumes throwing Friday•
-
Dodgers' Rich Hill: Dealing with cracked nail•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....