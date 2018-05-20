Dodgers' Rich Hill: Out at least four weeks

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Hill (blister) will be out at least four weeks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill was placed on the 10-day DL after his blister popped just two pitches into his outing Saturday. The Dodgers will give him ample time to heal up with the hope that he can put this issue to rest for good. A replacement for Hill in the rotation has not yet been named, but the team may consider Dennis Santana, who struck out 11 over six innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.