Dodgers' Rich Hill: Picks up fifth win
Hill (5-4) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings against the Athletics.
Hill cruised through the opening five frames with just one hit allowed, as the only damage against him came on a double and subsequent home run in the sixth. The lefty came out after the two-run homer after racking up a high pitch count thanks in part to a season-high four walks, so he fell short of a quality start but it was still his third win in four starts. Hill has worked to a 1.48 ERA in 24.1 innings in that span, and now sports a 3.62 mark on the year to go along with 86:30 K:BB over 79.2 innings. He'll take on the Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday next time out.
