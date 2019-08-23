Dodgers' Rich Hill: Pitches off mound

Hill (forearm) tossed "a handful of pitches" off the mound Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though the session was apparently short, it was significant as it was the first time Hill has thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list with a flexor tendon strain June 20. The 39-year-old will throw a longer bullpen session of approximately 25 pitches Saturday. He could rejoin the Dodgers during the first or second week of September and is still being considered for a spot in the rotation if he has built the necessary stamina by October.

