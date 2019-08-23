Dodgers' Rich Hill: Pitches off mound
Hill (forearm) tossed "a handful of pitches" off the mound Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Though the session was apparently short, it was significant as it was the first time Hill has thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list with a flexor tendon strain June 20. The 39-year-old will throw a longer bullpen session of approximately 25 pitches Saturday. He could rejoin the Dodgers during the first or second week of September and is still being considered for a spot in the rotation if he has built the necessary stamina by October.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....