Dodgers' Rich Hill: Plays catch Monday
Hill (finger) played catch Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Hill was throwing with his left middle finger wrapped in medical tape, and the veteran pitcher said he intends to ask MLB for permission to wear the tape in games. Even if the league doesn't allow the 38-year-old to wear the tape in games, Ardaya notes that Hill believes it will help shorten his recovery by allowing him to continue throwing regularly. He's currently expected to miss the next month of action.
