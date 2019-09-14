Dodgers' Rich Hill: Plays catch Saturday

Hill (knee) played catch on the field prior to Saturday's game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging sign after Hill left Thursday's game -- his first game back from a forearm injury -- with left knee discomfort. His preliminary diagnosis was a left MCL strain. The Dodgers will have Hill undergo an MRI on Monday to get a better read on the issue.

