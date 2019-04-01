Dodgers' Rich Hill: Progressing from injury

Hill (knee) threw off flat ground and hopes to throw off a mound in a couple days, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 39-year-old left-hander is on the injured list with a left knee strain, but said that the injury is feeling better following a Monday throwing session. He's slated to throw a bullpen session this week, which should offer more clarity as to an exact timeline for his return.

