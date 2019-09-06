Dodgers' Rich Hill: Ready to return
Hill (forearm) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday in Baltimore, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill missed most of April with a knee injury and only made it into mid-June before being shut down with a forearm strain. He's finally ready to get back on the mound, though he'll likely be limited at first, as he's only gotten up to 30 pitches in a simulated game Friday. He'll have time to make four starts before the end of the regular season as he prepares to help the Dodgers in October.
