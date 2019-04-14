Dodgers' Rich Hill: Rehab start on tap

Hill (knee) is scheduled to throw four innings or about 60 pitches during his first minor-league rehab start Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hill completed a 46-pitch simulated game Friday followed by 15 pitches in the bullpen, clearing the way for his rehab assignment. The 39-year-old figures to need at least one additional rehab start if all goes well, which could allow him to return to the Dodgers before the end of April.

