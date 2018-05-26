Dodgers' Rich Hill: Return not imminent
Hill (finger) is still "a ways away" from being able to pitch without his blister-prone finger uncovered, which he would need to do before returning to the big-league rotation, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Dave Roberts didn't give a firm timetable, but it should be weeks, not days before Hill returning to game action is a realistic possibility. In the meantime, Brock Stewart will get at least one more turn, while Ross Stripling may be pitching his way into a rotation spot even after Hill gets healthy. Clayton Kershaw (biceps) could return to the rotation Thursday, which would likely result in Stewart getting sent to Triple-A.
