Dodgers' Rich Hill: Returning Sunday against Padres

Hill (finger) will start Sunday against the Dodgers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

After suffering an infection in his finger and having his activation from the disabled list delayed, it seemed likely that Hill would miss at least one more turn through the rotation. However, the 38-year-old southpaw's condition seems to have improved, as he'll start Sunday's game against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico. Hill has started three games this season, allowing 10 runs on 17 hits and seven walks over 15 innings.