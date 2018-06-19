Dodgers' Rich Hill: Returns from DL
Hill (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Hill will slot back into the Dodgers' rotation after missing the past month with a blister on his left middle finger. The southpaw struck out 10 while not allowing an earned run over four innings in a rehab start with High-A Rancho Cucamonga last week. He'll carry a 6.20 ERA over 24.2 innings into his Tuesday start.
