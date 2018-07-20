Dodgers' Rich Hill: Returns to rotation

Hill will start Friday's game against the Brewers.

The Dodgers rolled out a six-man rotation the week before the All-Star break, which resulted in Hill briefly moving to the bullpen and making a relief appearance July 14 against the Angels. With manager Dave Roberts resetting the rotation for the second half, Hill will be back on the bump for the series opener and will look to maintain the strong form he has displayed since coming off the disabled list June 19. In his six outings since that time, Hill has supplied a 3.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB in 30.2 innings.

