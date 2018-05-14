Dodgers' Rich Hill: Says he'll make Saturday's start

Hill (blister) says he will be fine to start Saturday in Washington, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

It would be understandable to pessimistic about Hill taking the ball for his next start after exiting Sunday's game against the Reds with a blister on the inner part of his middle finger, given his injury history, particularly with blisters. However, he claims the issue will not force the Dodgers to skip his turn. Hill gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings, taking his second loss of the year.