Dodgers' Rich Hill: Scheduled to take the mound Tuesday
Hill (finger) will make his next start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Hill was originally supposed to start Sunday in San Diego, but was scratched due to a finger issue and will be replaced by Ross Stripling. Hill is no stranger to blisters, but it's unclear if that's the problem here. In any case, the push back appears to be merely precautionary, as Hill will get the nod after a team day off Monday.
