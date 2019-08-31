Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for another bullpen Monday

Hill (forearm) will toss his next bullpen session Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hill last threw a bullpen session Tuesday, mixing in breaking balls from the mound for the first time in his recovery. The veteran southpaw continues to aim for a mid-September return to the Dodgers with hopes of building enough stamina to be a part of the starting rotation in October.

