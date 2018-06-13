Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for rehab start Thursday

Hill (finger) will make a rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Hill has been cleared to begin a minor-league rehab stint after getting through a four-inning simulated game with no issues over the weekend. He'll throw four or five innings and run his pitch count up in the 60-to-75 range. If all goes well during Thursday's outing, Hill's next start could be for the Dodgers.

More News
Our Latest Stories