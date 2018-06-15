Dodgers' Rich Hill: Set for return after 10-strikeout tuneup
Hill (finger) threw 4.2 innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, striking out 10 batters while allowing two unearned runs on four hits across 75 pitches, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Hill is set to be activated from the disabled list to start against the Cubs on Tuesday.
The southpaw recorded a strikeout on all but four of the outs he recorded and is in line to return to the majors next week. The finger issues appear to be in control for the moment, but such things are prone to resurfacing with pitchers, especially those with Hill's history. Either way, this form will make his shareholders more optimistic that Hill can improve his 6.20 ERA in significant fashion.
