Dodgers' Rich Hill: Settles in after rough first inning
Hill allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Saturday.
His night began: walk, groundout, infield single, single, homer. After that, the lefty was quite good, allowing just one hit over his final five frames. Hill made a mechanical adjustment while on the disabled list earlier in the season which helped him add back to the spin rate on his curveball, and the results have been stellar since (2.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73:22 K:BB over his last 12 starts). He lines up for a home start against the Padres next weekend.
