Dodgers' Rich Hill: Sharp in no-decision

Hill didn't factor into the decision against the Rays on Wednesday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Dodgers eventually lost 8-1.

Hill had a good outing, but he would have to settle for a no-decision as he left with the contest tied 1-1 before the wheels came off for the Dodgers' bullpen in a seven-run seventh inning for Tampa Bay. The veteran lefty is putting up good numbers since returning from the injured list with a knee sprain, as he's now sporting a 2.67 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 31:5 K:BB over 27 innings.