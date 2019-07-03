Dodgers' Rich Hill: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Hill (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The move has little effect on Hill's recovery timeline, as he's still weeks away from resuming throwing after suffering a flexor tendon strain. It's not clear that he'll even be able to pitch again this season. The transaction clears a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for Casey Sadler, acquired in a trade from the Rays in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories