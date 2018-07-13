Dodgers' Rich Hill: Shifts to bullpen

Hill won't make his scheduled start Saturday, though he'll be available out of the bullpen during the Dodgers' weekend series against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Alex Wood will take Hill's place in the rotation as he'll get the nod Saturday. Hill isn't dealing with any injuries, so Walker Buehler's return from the disabled list is likely the sole factor in this decision. There's a good chance the Dodgers could turn to a six-man rotation following the All-Star break, although a more concrete plan should come into focus in the near future.