Dodgers' Rich Hill: Shuts down Phillies
Hill (2-1) held Philadelphia scoreless over seven innings Sunday, taking the win and allowing only three hits and three walks while striking out nine.
The quality start was Hill's fourth in a row and fifth overall this season. Despite issuing a season-high three walks, it bears mentioning that two of those were intentional. In fact, Hill demonstrated pinpoint control and a swing-and-miss arsenal all afternoon, throwing 75 of his 103 pitches for strikes and inducing 18 swinging strikes in the game. The 39-year-old has now given up three runs in his last 25 innings and has posted 32 strikeouts over that span. He'll carry a 2.25 ERA and 1.05 WHIP into his next start Saturday in San Francisco.
