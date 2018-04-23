Dodgers' Rich Hill: Simulated game coming Tuesday

Hill (finger) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill has been able to steadily increase his level of activity lately. He threw a bullpen session without any restrictions Sunday and will move up to tossing a simulated game Tuesday. Although it's unclear when Hill will come off the disabled list, information should become available in the near future.

