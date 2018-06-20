Dodgers' Rich Hill: Six scoreless innings in return
Hill (finger) tossed six scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Hill made his first start in a month after battling finger issues, but he was no worse for the wear in this one. The left-hander threw 72 percent of his pitches for strikes, racking up four one-two-three innings as he delivered his first scoreless start since Apr. 1. Hill supposedly tweaked some mechanics during his most recent stint on the DL, and although the sample size is tiny, the results were excellent in a tough matchup. His next start is scheduled for Monday at home against the Cubs once again.
