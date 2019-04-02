Dodgers' Rich Hill: Slated for bullpen session

Hill (knee) will throw a bullpen session Saturday in Denver, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's an expected development for the veteran left-hander, who told reporters Monday that he was feeling better after throwing off flat ground. With Saturday's bullpen session now officially on the docket, it will be the next step in determining a timeline for a return for Hill as he continues to work his way back from his strained left knee.

