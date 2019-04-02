Dodgers' Rich Hill: Slated for bullpen session
Hill (knee) will throw a bullpen session Saturday in Denver, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It's an expected development for the veteran left-hander, who told reporters Monday that he was feeling better after throwing off flat ground. With Saturday's bullpen session now officially on the docket, it will be the next step in determining a timeline for a return for Hill as he continues to work his way back from his strained left knee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...