Dodgers' Rich Hill: Slated for three innings Sunday
Hill (knee) is expected to pitch three innings and make around 45 pitches against the Giants on Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hill threw a strong two-inning outing against the Padres on Tuesday, striking out five and holding San Diego hitless and scoreless over two innings. Despite moments during which Hill appeared to be in physical pain on the mound and while covering first base, the 39-year-old made it through the outing without suffering any setbacks and even logged a double in his only plate appearance. While it was a positive step in Hill's quest to make the NLDS roster as a potential Game 4 starter, he'll need to pass one more test Sunday to prove he's physically capable of contributing in the postseason.
