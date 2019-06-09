Dodgers' Rich Hill: Squeaks out third win
Hill (3-1) picked up the win Saturday in a 7-2 victory over the Giants, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six.
The southpaw wasn't particularly efficient, needing 94 pitches (59 strikes) to record his 15 outs, and after he escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth inning Hill hit the showers with the score tied 2-2 -- only for the Dodgers to take the lead for good in the top of the sixth while he was still the pitcher of record. He'll carry a 2.40 ERA and 52:12 K:BB through 45 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Cubs.
