Dodgers' Rich Hill: Start pushed back to Saturday
Hill had his next start moved back to Saturday as manager Dave Roberts elected to switch him with Ross Stripling, who will pitch Friday's series opener versus San Diego.
Roberts likely decided to make this swap in order to give Stripling as much time as possible to build his arm back up to speed after missing a month of work due to a back injury. Following Saturday's start, this tentatively lines Hill up to start Friday in San Francisco for his last outing of the regular season.
